Meet the Condo: 42 Mill St. in Georgetown
Modern mid-rise condo with panoramic views of the city and landscaped grounds.
Project overview
Amico introduces a sleek, new, modern condo with panoramic views of Georgetown, featuring landscaped grounds, spacious open-concept floor plans and custom-designed European kitchens. There’s also access to electric car charging stations within the building.
Housing amenities
Amenities include an elegant and inviting entrance, a state-of-the-art gym, an outdoor patio with barbecue and an indoor party room. Garden suites will feature private outdoor spaces while tower and penthouse suites have large balconies and terraces.
Location and transit
The condo is conveniently located near the Guelph Street bus station, and the Georgetown GO rail station is also nearby. For motorists, a short drive gets you to highways 401 and 407.
In the neighbourhood
Residents can enjoy the various pubs and restos along nearby Main Street. There are several good schools in the area, as well as the Georgetown Fairgrounds, Cedarvale Park and the Ewing Street Park.
Need to know
What: 42 Mill St.
Builder: Amico
Architect: Holabird and Root Architects
Interior: Tomas Pearce
Location: Mill Street and Highway 7 in Georgetown
Building: Six-storey condominium with 76 units
Models: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: Up to 1,900 square feet
Pricing: From the mid-$400,000s
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for fall 2019
Sales centre: 42 Mill St., Georgetown
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., weekends 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: 1-844-420-6455
Email: sales@42millst.com
Website: 42millst.com