Meet the Condo: 42 Mill St. in Georgetown

Project overview

Amico introduces a sleek, new, modern condo with panoramic views of Georgetown, featuring landscaped grounds, spacious open-concept floor plans and custom-designed European kitchens. There’s also access to electric car charging stations within the building.

Housing amenities

Amenities include an elegant and inviting entrance, a state-of-the-art gym, an outdoor patio with barbecue and an indoor party room. Garden suites will feature private outdoor spaces while tower and penthouse suites have large balconies and terraces.

Location and transit

The condo is conveniently located near the Guelph Street bus station, and the Georgetown GO rail station is also nearby. For motorists, a short drive gets you to highways 401 and 407.

In the neighbourhood

Residents can enjoy the various pubs and restos along nearby Main Street. There are several good schools in the area, as well as the Georgetown Fairgrounds, Cedarvale Park and the Ewing Street Park.