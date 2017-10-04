Meet the Condo: Vista Ridge in Beamsville
Live in the heart of wine country in Beamsville.
Project overview
Live in the heart of wine country in Beamsville. Vista Ridge, a new, master-planned community by Losani Homes, will be comprised of four desirable neighbourhoods with a community park at its heart.
Housing amenities
The home kitchens will have superior upgrades, like quartz countertops with modern single-bowl undermount sinks. The master ensuite will feature a modern plumbing package with Moen Align faucets and an eight-inch rain showerhead.
Location and transit
Nestled along the Niagara Escarpment, the community is seven minutes to the QEW, and 20 minutes to the Niagara Falls VIA Rail station. It’s 15 minutes to the future GO and VIA Rail stations located in Grimsby and St. Catharines.
In the neighbourhood
Vista Ridge is close to shops, recreational facilities, and charming cafés and restaurants. There’s access to quality education including public and private schools, as well as Brock University. Residents will be within walking distance of the Bruce Trail, with local wineries and golf courses nearby.
Need to know
What: Vista Ridge
Builder: Losani Homes
Architect: Orchard Design
Location: 4008 Mountain St., Beamsville
Building: Detached homes and two-storey townhouses
Frontage: Homes on 33-, 36-, 40-, and 46-foot lots; and towns on 18- to 23-ft. lots
Sizes: Homes from 1,503 to 3,198 square feet; towns from 1,470 to 1,570 sq. ft.
Pricing: From the $400,000s to the $900,000s
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Closing dates: February through August, 2018
Sales centre: Opening fall of 2017
Phone: (289) 566-8757
Email: vistaridge@losanihomes.com
Website: myvistaridge.ca