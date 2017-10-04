Meet the Condo: Vista Ridge in Beamsville

Project overview

Live in the heart of wine country in Beamsville. Vista Ridge, a new, master-planned community by Losani Homes, will be comprised of four desirable neighbourhoods with a community park at its heart.

Housing amenities

The home kitchens will have superior upgrades, like quartz countertops with modern single-bowl undermount sinks. The master ensuite will feature a modern plumbing package with Moen Align faucets and an eight-inch rain showerhead.

Location and transit

Nestled along the Niagara Escarpment, the community is seven minutes to the QEW, and 20 minutes to the Niagara Falls VIA Rail station. It’s 15 minutes to the future GO and VIA Rail stations located in Grimsby and St. Catharines.

In the neighbourhood

Vista Ridge is close to shops, recreational facilities, and charming cafés and restaurants. There’s access to quality education including public and private schools, as well as Brock University. Residents will be within walking distance of the Bruce Trail, with local wineries and golf courses nearby.