Meet the Condo: Preston Corner in Courtice
Townhomes with amenities in common.
Project overview
This weekend, Preston Homes will be launching 66 new freehold townhomes with condo-style common elements, just 30 minutes east of downtown Toronto. Each home is appointed with a list of luxury features and finishes.
Housing amenities
Common amenities will include three parkettes, visitor parking, a basketball court, a child play park and custom landscaping. Units feature hardwood flooring and quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops.
Location and transit
Located in the heart of Courtice, the townshomes are just minutes from Highway 401, and within walking distance of the future Courtice GO rail station, as well as Durham Regional Transit bus routes.
In the neighbourhood
Courtice has an abundance of natural and modern amenities. Residents will enjoy acres of protected Greenbelt space, forested groves, ravines and creeks. There are schools and shopping choices in the immediate area.
Need to know
What: Preston Corner
Builder: Preston Homes
Architect: Jardin Design
Location: 2 Ferris Sq., in Courtice
Building: 66 townhomes
Models: Three-bedroom layouts
Sizes: From 1,665 to 1,853 square feet
Pricing: From the high $400,000s
Status: Under construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for early 2018
Sales centre: 2 Ferris Sq., Courtice
Hours: Monday to Wednesday 1 to 7 p.m., weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Thursday, Friday and holidays
Phone: (905) 240-7255
Email: prestoncorner@prestongroup.ca
Website: prestoncorner.ca