Meet the Condo: Preston Corner in Courtice

Project overview

This weekend, Preston Homes will be launching 66 new freehold townhomes with condo-style common elements, just 30 minutes east of downtown Toronto. Each home is appointed with a list of luxury features and finishes.

Housing amenities

Common amenities will include three parkettes, visitor parking, a basketball court, a child play park and custom landscaping. Units feature hardwood flooring and quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops.

Location and transit

Located in the heart of Courtice, the townshomes are just minutes from Highway 401, and within walking distance of the future Courtice GO rail station, as well as Durham Regional Transit bus routes.

In the neighbourhood

Courtice has an abundance of natural and modern amenities. Residents will enjoy acres of protected Greenbelt space, forested groves, ravines and creeks. There are schools and shopping choices in the immediate area.