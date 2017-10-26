Meet the Condo: Markham Square condominiums
Two new residential towers in Canada's high-tech capital.
A
A
Project overview
Ideal and One Piece Developments introduce two new residential towers rising above multi-storey podiums in the heart of Canada’s high-tech capital. The condos will feature sustainable designs and vibrant amenities.
Housing amenities
Residents can enjoy two flex boardrooms, a library lounge, fully-equipped gym, a party room with bar, large dining area and a games room. Outdoors, there’s a landscaped rooftop lounge with barbecues and a gas fireplace.
Location and transit
The buildings are located on Unionville’s main street, a short drive from Highway 407. There are several YRT bus routes outside the condos, and the Unionville GO rail station is nearby.
In the neighbourhood
The area features community centres, museums, farmers’ markets, art galleries, as well as a wide selection of dining options. Shoppers will be close to the Markville Shopping Centre and the many retailers along Main Street Unionville.
Need to know
What: Markham Square condominiums
Builder: Ideal Developments and One Piece Developments Inc.
Architect: Kirkor Architects and Planners
Location: Enterprise Boulevard and Main Street in Markham
Building: West tower with 33 storeys and east tower with 29 storeys
Models: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den, three bedroom
Sizes: From 488 to 1,262 square feet
Pricing: From the $300,000s to $900,000s
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for February 2021
Sales centre: 4461 Highway 7 E., Markham
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., weekends 12 to 5 p.m., Fridays closed
Phone: 416-340-9000
Email: info@markhamsquare.ca
Website: markhamsquare.ca
