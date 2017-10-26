Meet the Condo: Markham Square condominiums

Project overview

Ideal and One Piece Developments introduce two new residential towers rising above multi-storey podiums in the heart of Canada’s high-tech capital. The condos will feature sustainable designs and vibrant amenities.

Housing amenities

Residents can enjoy two flex boardrooms, a library lounge, fully-equipped gym, a party room with bar, large dining area and a games room. Outdoors, there’s a landscaped rooftop lounge with barbecues and a gas fireplace.

Location and transit

The buildings are located on Unionville’s main street, a short drive from Highway 407. There are several YRT bus routes outside the condos, and the Unionville GO rail station is nearby.

In the neighbourhood

The area features community centres, museums, farmers’ markets, art galleries, as well as a wide selection of dining options. Shoppers will be close to the Markville Shopping Centre and the many retailers along Main Street Unionville.