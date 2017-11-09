Meet the Condo: Auberge on the Park in Toronto

Project overview

Coming soon to Leslie and Eglinton is Auberge, Tridel’s latest condominium community with immersive natural surroundings. The building facade incorporates polished glass surfaces with bright interiors and European-inspired finishes.

Housing amenities

Auberge is surrounded by 27,000 square feet of parks. There’s a fitness centre and yoga studio, as well as an outdoor rooftop pool, barbecues, an indoor whirlpool spa, party room and multimedia room.

Location and transit

Auberge is steps away from the future Sunnybrook Park LRT stop, accessing the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Drivers will have quick access to the Bayview Extension, Highway 401 and the Don Valley Parkway.

In the neighbourhood

The condo towers will overlook the greenery of Sunnybrook park, with plenty of shopping at the nearby Shops at Don Mills. It’s close to Sunnybrook Hospital and attractions like the Ontario Science Centre and Aga Khan Museum.