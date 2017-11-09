Meet the Condo: Auberge on the Park in Toronto
Highrise living in an iconic location.
A
A
Project overview
Coming soon to Leslie and Eglinton is Auberge, Tridel’s latest condominium community with immersive natural surroundings. The building facade incorporates polished glass surfaces with bright interiors and European-inspired finishes.
Housing amenities
Auberge is surrounded by 27,000 square feet of parks. There’s a fitness centre and yoga studio, as well as an outdoor rooftop pool, barbecues, an indoor whirlpool spa, party room and multimedia room.
Location and transit
Auberge is steps away from the future Sunnybrook Park LRT stop, accessing the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Drivers will have quick access to the Bayview Extension, Highway 401 and the Don Valley Parkway.
In the neighbourhood
The condo towers will overlook the greenery of Sunnybrook park, with plenty of shopping at the nearby Shops at Don Mills. It’s close to Sunnybrook Hospital and attractions like the Ontario Science Centre and Aga Khan Museum.
Need to know
What: Auberge on the Park
Builder: Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises
Architect: Graziani and Corazza Architects
Interior: II by IV Design
Location: Leslie and Eglinton in Toronto
Building: Phase 1 has 45 storeys with 402 suites
Models: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den, three bedroom
Sizes: 538 to 2.070 sqaure feet
Pricing: From $391,000 to $1,995,000
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for summer 2022
Sales centre: Tridel head office presentation centre, 4800 Dufferin St., entrance B
Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 12 to 6 p.m.
Phone: (416) 649-2323
Email: auberge@tridel.com
Website: tridel.com
