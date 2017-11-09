Meet the Condo: Guildwood in Toronto

Project overview

Nestled along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Guildwood will offer unobstructed views and bright, open-concept living spaces with the latest appliances and quality craftsmanship.

Housing amenities

Residents at Guildwood have full access to the Guildwood Club, featuring a fitness centre, lounge, a party room and games room. The Guildwood Club also includes an expansive rooftop patio with barbecue area.

Location and transit

This transit-friendly community is nestled between Lake Ontario and the Kingston Road, with easy access to the Eglinton GO rail station, TTC bus routes and the future LRT line. You can be in downtown Toronto in about half an hour.

In the neighbourhood

The area offers a wide range of lifestyle amenities including shops, cafés and restaurants. Nearby is the Toronto Hunt Club, Scarborough Golf Club and the Scarborough Town Centre, The Beaches and the Scarborough Bluffs.