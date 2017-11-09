Meet the Condo: Guildwood in Toronto
High quality craftsmanship a signature of this build.
A
A
Project overview
Nestled along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Guildwood will offer unobstructed views and bright, open-concept living spaces with the latest appliances and quality craftsmanship.
Housing amenities
Residents at Guildwood have full access to the Guildwood Club, featuring a fitness centre, lounge, a party room and games room. The Guildwood Club also includes an expansive rooftop patio with barbecue area.
Location and transit
This transit-friendly community is nestled between Lake Ontario and the Kingston Road, with easy access to the Eglinton GO rail station, TTC bus routes and the future LRT line. You can be in downtown Toronto in about half an hour.
In the neighbourhood
The area offers a wide range of lifestyle amenities including shops, cafés and restaurants. Nearby is the Toronto Hunt Club, Scarborough Golf Club and the Scarborough Town Centre, The Beaches and the Scarborough Bluffs.
Need to know
What: Guildwood
Builder: Hazelton Developments
Architect: Gabriel Bodor Architect
Interior: Bryon Patton and Associates
Location: 3655 Kingston Rd., in Toronto
Building: A 99-unit mid-rise condominium building
Models: One bedroom and two bedroom plus den
Sizes: From 586 to 1,422 square feet
Pricing: From the low $300,000's
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for fall 2018 and winter 2019
Sales centre: 3655 Kingston Rd.
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., weekends 12 to 5 p.m., closed Fridays
Phone: (416) 266-3655
Email: info@guildwoodcondo.com
Website: guildwoodcondo.com
