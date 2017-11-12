Legal Matters: The seller's assurance is not equal to an inspection

Q: We recently purchased a house out in the country that is on a well rather than municipal water and the vendor indicated — in response to our inquiries and the condition we put in the offer regarding ‘clean and adequate water’ — that they had never had any issues with respect to having abundant water for their purposes. My agent thought this was adequate and we proceeded to close the purchase. Shortly thereafter, we were going about our daily activities and found that we were out of water and that the well was bone dry. It took two days to refill the supply and we were advised that my family of six people would need a new well dug in order to ensure we had adequate water for our family. This is estimated to cost several thousands of dollars. What can we do?