Meet the Condo: UPtowns in Brampton

Suburban townhomes inspired by urban architecture.

Project overview

Vandyk has introduced a new collection of townhomes in Brampton, inspired by contemporary urban architecture and progressive modern interior design. Featured is a mix of garden towns, urban towns and rooftop towns.

Housing amenities

Each model at UPtowns features an exterior in tones of brick, stucco and classic stone, and open-concept layouts with modern cabinetry and polished-edge quartz countertops. The pedestrian-friendly streetscapes throughout the four-storey community enhance curb appeal.

Location and transit

UPtowns is nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Heart Lake. With several TTC bus routes outside, the townhomes also offer quick access to Highway 410, GO Transit and Brampton’s own rapid transit system Züm.

In the neighbourhood

The towns are steps from Turnberry Golf Course and Heart Lake Conservation Area. Area amenities include the Trinity Common Mall with a Metro grocery store, Montana’s and East Side Mario’s restaurants, and Silver City Brampton movie theatres.

Need to know
What: UPtowns
Builder: Vandyk Group of Companies
Architect: Kohn
Interior: U31
Location: 10302 Heart Lake Rd., Brampton
Building: Stacked townhomes with 345 units
Models: One bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom
Sizes: From 555 to 1,407 square feet
Pricing: $299,990 to over $604,990
Status: Pre-construction phase
Occupancy: Slated for December 2020
Sales centre: 10194 Heart Lake Rd.
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 7 p.m., Friday 12 to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (905) 970-8899
Email: uptowns@vandyk.com
Website: iloveuptowns.com

