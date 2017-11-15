Meet the Condo: UPtowns in Brampton

Project overview

Vandyk has introduced a new collection of townhomes in Brampton, inspired by contemporary urban architecture and progressive modern interior design. Featured is a mix of garden towns, urban towns and rooftop towns.

Housing amenities

Each model at UPtowns features an exterior in tones of brick, stucco and classic stone, and open-concept layouts with modern cabinetry and polished-edge quartz countertops. The pedestrian-friendly streetscapes throughout the four-storey community enhance curb appeal.

Location and transit

UPtowns is nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Heart Lake. With several TTC bus routes outside, the townhomes also offer quick access to Highway 410, GO Transit and Brampton’s own rapid transit system Züm.

In the neighbourhood

The towns are steps from Turnberry Golf Course and Heart Lake Conservation Area. Area amenities include the Trinity Common Mall with a Metro grocery store, Montana’s and East Side Mario’s restaurants, and Silver City Brampton movie theatres.