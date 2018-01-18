Meet the Condo: Trinity Ravine Towers in Scarborough
Pair of stone towers designed by Reinders & Rieder offers a variety of amenities and programming.
A
A
The project overview
Trinity Ravine Towers, a new adult lifestyle condominium community, is coming to east Toronto. The two classically inspired, stone towers were designed by the Reinders & Rieder architectural team.
Building features
The community offers residents extensive amenities including a 230-seat bistro-inspired dining room, gymnasium, fitness centre, rooftop terrace and activities courtyard, and a wide variety of sports, recreational, artistic, musical, travel and fitness programming.
Location and transit
The buildings are located on three acres of land in the heart of Scarborough, at Markham Road and Highway 401. There are several TTC bus routes outside the condos and the McCowan RT Station is close by.
In the neighbourhood
There’s plenty of green space nearby on the Morningside Park trails. There’s also shopping and services at Scarborough Town Centre, as well as several area restaurants and the Rouge Valley Centenary hospital site.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Trinity Ravine Towers
Builder: Global Kingdom Ministries
Architect: Reinders + Rieder Ltd.
Location: Markham Road and Highway 401
Building: The west tower has 27 floors, east tower 29
Sizes: 527-1,394 sq. ft.
Suites: One to three bedrooms
Pricing: From $272,900 to $640,000
Status: Post ground-breaking, Phase 2 now on sale
Occupancy: Slated for 2020
Sales centre: 1250 Markham Rd.
Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone. 647-876-5433
Website: trinityravine.ca
Email: info@trinityravine.ca
