Meet the Condo: Trinity Ravine Towers in Scarborough

The project overview

Trinity Ravine Towers, a new adult lifestyle condominium community, is coming to east Toronto. The two classically inspired, stone towers were designed by the Reinders & Rieder architectural team.

Building features

The community offers residents extensive amenities including a 230-seat bistro-inspired dining room, gymnasium, fitness centre, rooftop terrace and activities courtyard, and a wide variety of sports, recreational, artistic, musical, travel and fitness programming.

Location and transit

The buildings are located on three acres of land in the heart of Scarborough, at Markham Road and Highway 401. There are several TTC bus routes outside the condos and the McCowan RT Station is close by.

In the neighbourhood

There’s plenty of green space nearby on the Morningside Park trails. There’s also shopping and services at Scarborough Town Centre, as well as several area restaurants and the Rouge Valley Centenary hospital site.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Trinity Ravine Towers

Builder: Global Kingdom Ministries

Architect: Reinders + Rieder Ltd.

Location: Markham Road and Highway 401

Building: The west tower has 27 floors, east tower 29

Sizes: 527-1,394 sq. ft.

Suites: One to three bedrooms

Pricing: From $272,900 to $640,000

Status: Post ground-breaking, Phase 2 now on sale

Occupancy: Slated for 2020

Sales centre: 1250 Markham Rd.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone. 647-876-5433