Meet the Condo: Canary Commons in downtown Toronto

The project overview

Canary Commons is Dundee Kilmer’s latest addition to the Canary District urban community in downtown east. The mid-rise, two-tower condominium development designed by architectsAlliance comprises 387 suites, including 43 townhomes designed primarily for families.

Building features

Amenities will include a ground-floor fitness centre equipped with a yoga studio, family-friendly children’s playroom and a pet wash. Also, there's the Commons Lounge, a party room with dining room, fireplace and a catering kitchen, theatre room and a co-working space.

Location and transit

Canary Commons has excellent walk and transit scores, with Union Station and Bay Street just a 15-minute walk away. Motorists have quick access to the Lake Shore Boulevard and Gardiner Expressway.

In the neighbourhood

Residents will be close to schools, daycare and the 18-acre Corktown Commons Park. The buildings are also located close to the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market. Local shops include Opus Glow Spa, The Running Room and Tori’s Bakeshop.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Canary Commons

Builder: Dundee Kilmer

Architect: architectsAlliance

Interiors: Union 31, NAK Design

Location: Front Street East and Cherry Street in the Canary District

Building: Two low-rise towers containing 387 suites including 43 townhomes

Sizes: From 500 to over 1,800 sq. ft.

Suites: One-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom, two-bedroom-plus-den, three-bedroom

Pricing: From the $400,000s

Status: Registration phase

Occupancy: Slated for early 2021

Sales centre: 398 Front St. E.

Hours: By appointment