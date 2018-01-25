Meet the Condo: Canary Commons in downtown Toronto
This mid-rise, two-tower condominium development has excellent walk and transit scores, with Union Station and Bay Street just a 15-minute walk away.
The project overview
Canary Commons is Dundee Kilmer’s latest addition to the Canary District urban community in downtown east. The mid-rise, two-tower condominium development designed by architectsAlliance comprises 387 suites, including 43 townhomes designed primarily for families.
Building features
Amenities will include a ground-floor fitness centre equipped with a yoga studio, family-friendly children’s playroom and a pet wash. Also, there's the Commons Lounge, a party room with dining room, fireplace and a catering kitchen, theatre room and a co-working space.
Location and transit
Canary Commons has excellent walk and transit scores, with Union Station and Bay Street just a 15-minute walk away. Motorists have quick access to the Lake Shore Boulevard and Gardiner Expressway.
In the neighbourhood
Residents will be close to schools, daycare and the 18-acre Corktown Commons Park. The buildings are also located close to the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market. Local shops include Opus Glow Spa, The Running Room and Tori’s Bakeshop.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Canary Commons
Builder: Dundee Kilmer
Architect: architectsAlliance
Interiors: Union 31, NAK Design
Location: Front Street East and Cherry Street in the Canary District
Building: Two low-rise towers containing 387 suites including 43 townhomes
Sizes: From 500 to over 1,800 sq. ft.
Suites: One-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom, two-bedroom-plus-den, three-bedroom
Pricing: From the $400,000s
Status: Registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for early 2021
Sales centre: 398 Front St. E.
Hours: By appointment
Phone: 416-603- 7576
Website: canarydistrict.com