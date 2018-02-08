Meet the Condo: Edge Towers in Mississauga

Project overview

The first of three towers for Solmar Development’s Edge Towers condominium complex is on sale now. Designed by Roy Varacalli of Cusimano Architects in an art-deco style, the developer just released 30 new floor plan designs from the 26th floor to the penthouse and in the podium.

Location and transit

Edge Towers is located on Mississauga’s downtown corridor, steps away from the new 20-km LRT that will run along Hurontario Street, connecting Cooksville, Port Credit, Mississauga and Brampton with both the Milton and Lakeshore West Go Train lines, as well as local links to MiWay, Brampton Transit and Zum.

Building features

Units will feature nine-foot smooth ceilings, higher-end kitchen appliances, wide plank premium laminate flooring and frameless glass showers. The building will also have a fourth-floor party room and rooftop terrace with a view of Mississauga, a Wi-Fi enabled games and theatre room, 24-hour concierge service and a fitness centre.

In the neighbourhood

With a walk score of 80, Edge Towers is steps to Square One Shopping Centre, the Living Arts Centre, Whole Foods, and an array of local shops, restaurants and parks. There is also highway access to the 403, 401, 400, 410 and QEW.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Edge Towers

Builder: Solmar Development Corp.

Architect: Roy Varacalli of Cusimano Architects

Interior design: Dochia Interior Design

Location: 26 Elm Dr. West, Mississauga

Building: 35 storeys, 293 units

Sizes: 484 to more than 1,300 square feet

Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom and two bedroom plus den

Prices: Starting at $319,900

Status: On sale

Occupancy: Spring 2020

Sales office: 24 Elm Dr. West, Mississauga

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, closed Friday

Phone: 905-804-0592