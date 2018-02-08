Meet the Condo: Edge Towers in Mississauga
The condominium complex is located on Mississauga’s downtown corridor, steps away from the new 20-km LRT that will run along Hurontario Street.
Project overview
The first of three towers for Solmar Development’s Edge Towers condominium complex is on sale now. Designed by Roy Varacalli of Cusimano Architects in an art-deco style, the developer just released 30 new floor plan designs from the 26th floor to the penthouse and in the podium.
Location and transit
Edge Towers is located on Mississauga’s downtown corridor, steps away from the new 20-km LRT that will run along Hurontario Street, connecting Cooksville, Port Credit, Mississauga and Brampton with both the Milton and Lakeshore West Go Train lines, as well as local links to MiWay, Brampton Transit and Zum.
Building features
Units will feature nine-foot smooth ceilings, higher-end kitchen appliances, wide plank premium laminate flooring and frameless glass showers. The building will also have a fourth-floor party room and rooftop terrace with a view of Mississauga, a Wi-Fi enabled games and theatre room, 24-hour concierge service and a fitness centre.
In the neighbourhood
With a walk score of 80, Edge Towers is steps to Square One Shopping Centre, the Living Arts Centre, Whole Foods, and an array of local shops, restaurants and parks. There is also highway access to the 403, 401, 400, 410 and QEW.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Edge Towers
Builder: Solmar Development Corp.
Architect: Roy Varacalli of Cusimano Architects
Interior design: Dochia Interior Design
Location: 26 Elm Dr. West, Mississauga
Building: 35 storeys, 293 units
Sizes: 484 to more than 1,300 square feet
Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom and two bedroom plus den
Prices: Starting at $319,900
Status: On sale
Occupancy: Spring 2020
Sales office: 24 Elm Dr. West, Mississauga
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, closed Friday
Phone: 905-804-0592
Website: EdgeTowers.ca
Email: EdgeTowers@solmar.ca