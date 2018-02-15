Meet the Condo: Uovo residences at Yonge-Davisville
While close to the activity at Yonge and Eglinton, the Davisville location gives the residence a more intimate feel.
Project overview
Uovo is an 11-storey boutique residence designed by Raw Design. The suites are large with efficient layouts and feature open kitchens with large islands. While close to the activity at Yonge and Eglinton, the Davisville location gives the residence a more intimate feel.
Building amenities
The common area on the second floor is compact and features a lounge, kitchen, dining room and gym. A pet grooming service will be provided on the main floor. The parking lot will also offer charging stations for electric vehicles.
Location and transit
By the time the building opens, it will be within walking distance of two major TTC arteries — the Yonge line and the future Eglinton LRT. The Yonge and Davisville area is rich with amenities for people of all ages and interests. The neighbourhood has a walk score of 96 with everything in close proximity to the condo.
In the neighbourhood
With an influx of indie boutiques and upscale shops, the neighbourhood is sophisticated and stylish. An array of restaurants ranging from the city’s best pho to plenty of five-star dining options will have diners spoiled for choice. Shop at RioCan Yonge Eglinton Centre or catch a flick at one of two movie multiplexes.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Uovo residences
Builder: Accel Construction Management
Project manager: The Sher Corporation
Architect: Raw Design
Interiors: EsQape Design
Location: Yonge and Davisville
Building: Boutique residence, featuring 61 one-floor suites, and six two-storey penthouses
Sizes: From 627 to 2,105 sq. ft
Pricing: From mid-$600,000 to $2.5 million
Suites: One bedroom to three bedrooms
Status: Pre-construction/registration
Occupancy: Slated mid-2020
Sales centre: 2112 Yonge St.
Website: uovoresidences.com
Email: customercare@uovoresidences.com
