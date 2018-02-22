Meet the Condo: Eau Du Soleil Condominiums in Humber Bay Shores

Project overview

Located in the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood, Eau Du Soleil’s lakeside address boasts endless city and lake views, luxurious suite designs and resort-style amenities. Nearly sold out, a collection of terrace and penthouse condos with views of the city remain.

Building amenities

Fitness buffs, social butterflies and sports fans can take advantage of amenities such as a fitness centre, 24-hour concierge, indoor salt-water pool and hot tub, infinity terrace and party and theatre room.

Location and transit

Located in the well-connected Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood, downtown and the GTA’s suburban communities are easily accessible. The Lakeshore streetcar is right outside Eau Du Soleil’s door, in addition to a direct bus route to the Bloor-Danforth subway line and proximity to the Mimico GO Station. The new building is also a short drive to the Gardiner, QEW and Highway 427.

In the neighbourhood

With the Humber Bay Shores as its backyard, residents can get outside and enjoy all the neighbourhood has to offer. From sailing, walking, biking or getting close with nature, Marine Parade Drive has a plethora of things to do. To the west and east, enjoy the artisan communities of Mimico and Roncesvalles, offering unique shopping and dining experiences.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Eau Du Soleil Condominiums

Builder: Empire Communities

Architect: Richmond Architects, Zeidler Partnership Architects

Interiors: Studio Munge

Location: 2183 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Building: A 66- and 49-storey tower

Sizes: From 639 to 1343 sq. ft.

Pricing: Starting from the mid-$700,000s

Suites: One bedroom + den to three-bedroom units

Status: The site is now under construction

Occupancy: Fall 2018

Phone: 416-789-0288