Meet the Condo: Eau Du Soleil Condominiums in Humber Bay Shores

Project overview
Located in the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood, Eau Du Soleil’s lakeside address boasts endless city and lake views, luxurious suite designs and resort-style amenities. Nearly sold out, a collection of terrace and penthouse condos with views of the city remain.
Building amenities
Fitness buffs, social butterflies and sports fans can take advantage of amenities such as a fitness centre, 24-hour concierge, indoor salt-water pool and hot tub, infinity terrace and party and theatre room.
Location and transit
Located in the well-connected Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood, downtown and the GTA’s suburban communities are easily accessible. The Lakeshore streetcar is right outside Eau Du Soleil’s door, in addition to a direct bus route to the Bloor-Danforth subway line and proximity to the Mimico GO Station. The new building is also a short drive to the Gardiner, QEW and Highway 427.
In the neighbourhood
With the Humber Bay Shores as its backyard, residents can get outside and enjoy all the neighbourhood has to offer. From sailing, walking, biking or getting close with nature, Marine Parade Drive has a plethora of things to do. To the west and east, enjoy the artisan communities of Mimico and Roncesvalles, offering unique shopping and dining experiences.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Eau Du Soleil Condominiums
Builder: Empire Communities
Architect: Richmond Architects, Zeidler Partnership Architects
Interiors: Studio Munge
Location: 2183 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Building: A 66- and 49-storey tower
Sizes: From 639 to 1343 sq. ft.
Pricing: Starting from the mid-$700,000s
Suites: One bedroom + den to three-bedroom units
Status: The site is now under construction
Occupancy: Fall 2018
Phone: 416-789-0288
Website: eaudusoleil.empirecommunities.com
Email: edusoleil@empirecommunities.com
