Meet the Condo: One28 King Street Condos in Waterloo
In the heart of Waterloo, One28 King Street Condos boasts a 94 walk score.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The project overview
Located in Waterloo, the modern and sleek, 15-storey, 120-unit residential tower was designed by Hatem Nassif Architects. Suites will feature laminate flooring, stone kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances.
Building amenities
The building will include an outdoor terrace lounge, a party and study room, yoga studio, fitness centre and a green roof. The building will also have two commercial condos, secure bike parking, two electric car-charging stations and designated parking for car-sharing services.
Location and transit
A seven-minute walk from Wilfrid Laurier University, One28 is a short drive away from downtown Waterloo. Already well serviced by the local bus routes, residents will also be able to use the new ION Light Rail service, set to begin in 2018. Kitchener’s GO station is a nine-minute drive away.
In the neighbourhood
With a walk score of 94, the building is minutes from downtown Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier, University of Waterloo and the UW Technology Park. The area is bustling with dining, shopping and outdoor activities. Nearby grocery stores, splash pads, picnic areas and parks, sporting facilities and skateparks are all within walking distance.
NEED TO KNOW
What: One28 King Street Condos
Builder: CTN Developments
Architect: Hatem Nassif Architects Inc.
Location: 128 King St. N., Waterloo
Building: 15 storeys with 120 suites
Sizes: From 536-959 sq. ft.
Pricing: From high $200,000s
Suites: 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bedrooms
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Spring 2020
Phone: 905-286-5270
Website: one28.ca
Email: info@one28.ca
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto Public Library has ambitious plan to get us out of our social-media bubbles
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest