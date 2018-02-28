Meet the Condo: One28 King Street Condos in Waterloo

The project overview

Located in Waterloo, the modern and sleek, 15-storey, 120-unit residential tower was designed by Hatem Nassif Architects. Suites will feature laminate flooring, stone kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities

The building will include an outdoor terrace lounge, a party and study room, yoga studio, fitness centre and a green roof. The building will also have two commercial condos, secure bike parking, two electric car-charging stations and designated parking for car-sharing services.

Location and transit

A seven-minute walk from Wilfrid Laurier University, One28 is a short drive away from downtown Waterloo. Already well serviced by the local bus routes, residents will also be able to use the new ION Light Rail service, set to begin in 2018. Kitchener’s GO station is a nine-minute drive away.

In the neighbourhood

With a walk score of 94, the building is minutes from downtown Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier, University of Waterloo and the UW Technology Park. The area is bustling with dining, shopping and outdoor activities. Nearby grocery stores, splash pads, picnic areas and parks, sporting facilities and skateparks are all within walking distance.

NEED TO KNOW

What: One28 King Street Condos

Builder: CTN Developments

Architect: Hatem Nassif Architects Inc.

Location: 128 King St. N., Waterloo

Building: 15 storeys with 120 suites

Sizes: From 536-959 sq. ft.

Pricing: From high $200,000s

Suites: 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bedrooms

Status: Pre-construction, registration phase

Occupancy: Spring 2020

Phone: 905-286-5270

Website: one28.ca