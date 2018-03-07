Meet the Condo: Empire Midtown in Toronto

Project overview

Designed by Richmond Architects, Empire will add a modern look to the Eglinton neighbourhood. The 16-storey tower boasts 209 sizable suites — with two-plus-dens starting in the high $900,000 remaining — as well as three-storey townhomes. Located a few blocks west of Allen Road, the new building is part the revitalization efforts in the neighbourhood.

Building amenities

Empire Midtown offers a 24-hour concierge service, two guest suites, an exercise room, yoga and Pilates space, a party room, a private dining room, an entertainment lounge, an outdoor landscaped terrace, a pet wash room, a bicycle repair room and two electric vehicle charging stations.

Location and transit

Currently under construction and set for completion in 2021, the Eglinton Crosstown and its connection to existing TTC infrastructure will be right at Empire Midtown’s door. The existing University subway line is also just steps away. For those who enjoy cycling, the York Beltline Bike Trail is also in close proximity.

In the neighbourhood

There are three city parks within two square kilometres of the new building: Walter Saunders Memorial Park (which includes basketball courts, playground and bike trail), Fairbanks Memorial Park (which includes a community centre, outdoor pool and bocce courts) and the massive Cedarvale Park, one of Toronto’s biggest green spaces; the latter boasts a baseball diamond, tennis courts, a dog park and an ice-skating rink. Yorkdale Mall is just six minutes away by train or a quick drive north on Dufferin Street or Allen, Humber River Hospital is 10 minutes away and Pearson Airport will be a quick ride away on the Eglinton Crosstown.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Empire Midtown

Builder: Empire Communities

Architect: Richmond Architects

Interiors: Tanner Hill Associates Incorporated

Location: 1603 Eglinton Ave. W.

Building: 16 storeys

Sizes: 609-1,275 sq. ft.

Pricing: From the high $400,000s

Suites: One bedroom to two bedrooms plus den

Status: Under construction

Occupancy: Winter 2019

Phone: 416-789-0288