Meet the Condo: Playground Condos in Toronto
Construction on the 35-storey Liberty Village condominium — a collaboration between Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes and Greybrook Realty Partners — will begin in April.
Project overview
Occupying 7.6 acres of triangular land bound in by two rail tracks, the new building will feature more than 300 units across 35 storeys. It will eventually be joined by a second, 29-storey tower on the same plot of land, as well as a four-acre park on its doorstep.
Building amenities
The building includes a fitness centre and spa, a residents’ lounge and party room, a children’s lounge, home theatre room and an outdoor pool with barbecues.
Location and transit
With a walk score of 90, the new Playground Condos will be located at the tip of Liberty Village with TTC access nearby. Expected to open this summer, Garrison Crossing will be a pedestrian and cycle bridge built over the railways that runs south of King Street and Liberty Village. The bridge will allow pedestrians and cyclists to access Fort York to the west, the waterfront to the south, and South Stanley Park Extension to the north as well as the future Ordnance Park.
In the neighbourhood
The new pedestrian bridge will connect the condo to Queen and King streets’ shopping and dining strips. Playground Condos is also a stone’s throw from Trinity Bellwoods Park and a 10-minute walk to entertainment like BMO Field, the CNE, Budweiser Stage, Echo Beach and Ricoh Coliseum.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Playground Condos
Builders: Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes and Greybrook Realty Partners
Architect: Hariri Pontarini
Designer: Studio Munge
Location: Liberty Village, on Ordnance Street just east of Strachan Avenue
Building: 35-storey condominium
Sizes: 350-1,000+ sq. ft.
Pricing: $319,900 to $899,900
Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den
Status: Construction starts in April
Tentative occupancy: Late 2019/early 2020
Sales centre and model suite: 25 Queens Quay E.
Website: playgroundcondos.ca
