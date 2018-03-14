Meet the Condo: Playground Condos in Toronto

Project overview

Occupying 7.6 acres of triangular land bound in by two rail tracks, the new building will feature more than 300 units across 35 storeys. It will eventually be joined by a second, 29-storey tower on the same plot of land, as well as a four-acre park on its doorstep.

Building amenities

The building includes a fitness centre and spa, a residents’ lounge and party room, a children’s lounge, home theatre room and an outdoor pool with barbecues.

Location and transit

With a walk score of 90, the new Playground Condos will be located at the tip of Liberty Village with TTC access nearby. Expected to open this summer, Garrison Crossing will be a pedestrian and cycle bridge built over the railways that runs south of King Street and Liberty Village. The bridge will allow pedestrians and cyclists to access Fort York to the west, the waterfront to the south, and South Stanley Park Extension to the north as well as the future Ordnance Park.

In the neighbourhood

The new pedestrian bridge will connect the condo to Queen and King streets’ shopping and dining strips. Playground Condos is also a stone’s throw from Trinity Bellwoods Park and a 10-minute walk to entertainment like BMO Field, the CNE, Budweiser Stage, Echo Beach and Ricoh Coliseum.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Playground Condos

Builders: Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes and Greybrook Realty Partners

Architect: Hariri Pontarini

Designer: Studio Munge

Location: Liberty Village, on Ordnance Street just east of Strachan Avenue

Building: 35-storey condominium

Sizes: 350-1,000+ sq. ft.

Pricing: $319,900 to $899,900

Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den

Status: Construction starts in April

Tentative occupancy: Late 2019/early 2020