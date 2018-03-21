Meet the Condo: Art on Main in Milton
This development by Fernbrook Homes will include amenities such as a resort-inspired swimming pool, fitness centre, steam baths, and an outdoor terrace with fireplace.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
With more than 200 suites across 12 storeys, the modern-looking condo from Fernbrook Homes was designed by Architecture Unfolded. The Art on Main takes its name inspiration from the nearby Centre of the Arts.
Building amenities
The building will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, fitness centre, steam baths, an outdoor terrace with fireplace, guest suites, a pet spa and a party room with a full-sized kitchen.
Location and transit
Found at the corner of Main Street East & Thomson Road South, the Milton Go station is a three-minute drive or 12-minute walk away. Downtown Milton is a five-minute drive away. Highways 401 and 407 are also close by.
In the neighbourhood
With a walk score of 83, the new building will sit directly next to the Milton Centre of the Arts, the Lions Sports Park and the Milton Leisure Centre. It’s also nearby to local schools, restaurants and retail locations. Outdoor lovers are a 10-minute walk from the Kelso Conversation Area and the Glen Eden ski resort.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Art on Main
Builder: Fernbrook Homes
Architect: Architecture Unfolded
Location: 1050 Main St. E., Milton
Building: 12 storeys
Sizes: 600-1,400 sq. ft.
Pricing: starting at $359,900
Suites: One bedroom to two bedroom plus den
Status: On sale now
Tentative occupancy: TBD
Sales centre: 15 Martin St., Unit 3 at Carriage Square, Milton
Phone: 905-636-9994
Website: artonmaincondos.com
Email: info@theartonmain.com