Meet the Condo: Auberge II on the Park in Eglinton-Leaside

Project overview

This new 29-storey tower will join its slightly taller sister condo Auberge on the Park in the Eglinton-Leaside community. Its 215 suites will feature smartphone-enabled suite security systems, contemporary cabinets, granite or engineered quartz kitchen counters and laminated flooring. There are currently two-bedroom, two-bedroom-plus-dens and lofts available for sale, with more units to be released shortly.

Building amenities

Common areas will be accessible by smartphones, while the garage doors will operate on a licence plate recognition system. It will also feature a fitness centre, with a yoga and spin studio; a rooftop pool and indoor whirlpool; outdoor terrace dining with a barbecue and cabanas; a party room and pet space.

Location and transit

The new building will be steps away from the new Crosstown Eglinton line, set to open in 2021. Auberge II will also be minutes away to the 401, Don Valley Parkway and 404 highways.

In the neighbourhood

Auberge is an easy walk to number of parks, including Sunnybrook, Thorncliffe and Flemingdon. The Evergreen Brickworks, Toronto Botanical Gardens and the Ontario Science Centre will offer plenty of weekend activities, while Eglinton Avenue’s shopping and restaurant scene is easily accessible by transit, car or on foot.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Auberge II on the Park

Builder: Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises

Architect: Graziani + Corazza architects

Interiors: II by IV Design

Location: 1087 Leslie St.

Building: A 29-storey tower with 215 suites

Sizes: From 542 to 2,177 sq ft.

Pricing: From $400,000 to $1,975,000

Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den, three bedroom, two-storey lofts

Status: Pre-construction

Occupancy: Summer 2022

Sales centre: 4800 Dufferin St.

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 12 to 6 p.m., closed Fridays

Phone: 416-649-2323