Meet the Condo: WestBeach Condominiums in Toronto
With a walk score of 92, WestBeach counts Woodbine Park as its backyard and is minutes away from Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach.
Project overview
Developer Marlin Spring just broke ground on this six-storey mid-sized condo, set to offer 89 residential suites. The open-concept units, designed by U31, will have laminate floors, stainless-steel appliances and glass-fronted balconies.
Location and transit
Located at Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue, the new condo is steps away from the 501 streetcar and a few minutes’ drive to Lakeshore Boulevard. Cyclists can reach downtown Toronto in less than 30 minutes via the conveniently located waterfront bike path.
Building amenities
WestBeach will offer ground-level retail, as well as a pet wash station, party room and fitness centre. It will also feature a rooftop patio with dining space, barbecues and a fire pit, all with a view of Lake Ontario.
In the neighbourhood
With a walk score of 92, the new condo is at the heart of the Queen Street East community, a strip replete with good shopping and dining options. The new building counts Woodbine Park as its backyard and is minutes away from Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach.
NEED TO KNOW
What: WestBeach Condominiums
Builder: Marlin Spring & Mondconsult
Architect: Graziani + Corazza Architects
Interiors: U31 Inc.
Location: 1630 Queen St. E.
Sizes: From 316-1,195 sq. ft.
Pricing: From $299,900 to more than $1 million
Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den
Status: Pre-construction
Occupancy: December 2019
Sales centre: 385 Madison Ave.
Hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 416-901-3821
Website: westbeachcondos.ca
Email: sales@westbeachcondos.ca