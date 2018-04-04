Meet the Condo: WestBeach Condominiums in Toronto

Project overview

Developer Marlin Spring just broke ground on this six-storey mid-sized condo, set to offer 89 residential suites. The open-concept units, designed by U31, will have laminate floors, stainless-steel appliances and glass-fronted balconies.

Location and transit

Located at Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue, the new condo is steps away from the 501 streetcar and a few minutes’ drive to Lakeshore Boulevard. Cyclists can reach downtown Toronto in less than 30 minutes via the conveniently located waterfront bike path.

Building amenities

WestBeach will offer ground-level retail, as well as a pet wash station, party room and fitness centre. It will also feature a rooftop patio with dining space, barbecues and a fire pit, all with a view of Lake Ontario.

In the neighbourhood

With a walk score of 92, the new condo is at the heart of the Queen Street East community, a strip replete with good shopping and dining options. The new building counts Woodbine Park as its backyard and is minutes away from Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach.

NEED TO KNOW

What: WestBeach Condominiums

Builder: Marlin Spring & Mondconsult

Architect: Graziani + Corazza Architects

Interiors: U31 Inc.

Location: 1630 Queen St. E.

Sizes: From 316-1,195 sq. ft.

Pricing: From $299,900 to more than $1 million

Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den

Status: Pre-construction

Occupancy: December 2019

Sales centre: 385 Madison Ave.

Hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 416-901-3821