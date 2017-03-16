Meet the condo: Simon in Burquitlam

Project overview

Simon by Otivo Development Group is a collection of 64 modern condominiums set in the Burquitlam neighbourhood near North Road, bridging Coquitlam and Burnaby. Two and three bedroom homes remain starting at the mid-$500,000’s. It is currently selling and is scheduled for completion in fall/winter 2018.

Housing amenities

The development is fitted with fitness and multipurpose rooms for working out and gatherings of all kinds. Inside the units, the kitchen features quartz countertops with European-style cabinets. Bathrooms are furnished with porcelain tile, Grohe faucets, and Richelieu drawer pulls and details.

Location and transit

The new Evergreen Line is now complete and Simon is a five-minute walk from Burquitlam Station. With this, residents can access Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and New Westminster in a few minutes, and Vancouver in under 30. Those with automobiles can quickly access the freeway or Lougheed Highway.

In the neighbourhood

Blocks away from North Road, residents of Simon have access to a plethora of restaurants, parks, and malls. It’s also a 10-minute drive away from the Coquitlam Cineplex theatre, as well as Burnaby Mountain with all its hiking and cycling trails.