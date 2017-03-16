Meet the condo: Simon in Burquitlam
All quiet on the Evergreen Line.
Project overview
Simon by Otivo Development Group is a collection of 64 modern condominiums set in the Burquitlam neighbourhood near North Road, bridging Coquitlam and Burnaby. Two and three bedroom homes remain starting at the mid-$500,000’s. It is currently selling and is scheduled for completion in fall/winter 2018.
Housing amenities
The development is fitted with fitness and multipurpose rooms for working out and gatherings of all kinds. Inside the units, the kitchen features quartz countertops with European-style cabinets. Bathrooms are furnished with porcelain tile, Grohe faucets, and Richelieu drawer pulls and details.
Location and transit
The new Evergreen Line is now complete and Simon is a five-minute walk from Burquitlam Station. With this, residents can access Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and New Westminster in a few minutes, and Vancouver in under 30. Those with automobiles can quickly access the freeway or Lougheed Highway.
In the neighbourhood
Blocks away from North Road, residents of Simon have access to a plethora of restaurants, parks, and malls. It’s also a 10-minute drive away from the Coquitlam Cineplex theatre, as well as Burnaby Mountain with all its hiking and cycling trails.
What: Simon
Builder/Developer: Otivo Development Group
Architect: Ciccozzi Architecture
Location: West Coquitlam/Burquitlam
Building: Six-storey residential
Sizes: Remaining starting at 851 square feet
Model: Remaining two and three bedrooms
Pricing: Starting in the mid-$500,000’s
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Fall/winter 2018
Sales centre: 3355 North Road, unit 170
Phone: (604) 420-4896
Website: simonbyotivo.com