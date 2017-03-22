Meet the condo: Mantyla in Coquitlam
Move-in ready condos near Centre Mall.
Project overview
Mantyla by Polygon is the final collection of apartment residences for the Windsor Gate community in Coquitlam. The tower stands 25 storeys with two and three bedoom suites available beginning at 820 square feet. Each unit boasts an open layout and expansive ceilings.
Housing amenities
Mantyla features spa-inspired bathrooms and high-style kitchens, but also includes access to Windsor Gate’s Nakoma Club, an 18,000 square foot private clubhouse. This includes an outdoor pool, landscaped terrace, fitness studio and gymnasium, screening and lounge rooms and much more.
Location and transit
Lincoln SkyTrain Station is a few blocks away on the new Evergreen Line, providing access to New Westminster, Burnaby and Vancouver for commuters. Across the street from Coquitlam Centre is a busy bus loop, as well as a West Coast Express train station.
In the neighbourhood
Shopping opportunities are bountiful with Coquitlam Centre Mall nearby as well as a vast number of restaurants to satiate cravings. The area is family-friendly with a number of natural trails and playgrounds. There are several K-12 school options and the David Lam campus of Douglas College.
What: Mantyla
Builder/Developer: Polygon
Designer: Polygon
Location: Coquitlam
Building: 25-storey residential
Model: Two and three bedrooms
Sizes: Starting at 820 square feet
Pricing: Contact sales centre
Status: Selling
Occupancy: TBD
Sales centre: 3096 Windsor Gate, Coquitlam
Phone: (604) 941-8305
Website: polyhomes.com/community/mantyla