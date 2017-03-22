Meet the condo: Mantyla in Coquitlam

Project overview

Mantyla by Polygon is the final collection of apartment residences for the Windsor Gate community in Coquitlam. The tower stands 25 storeys with two and three bedoom suites available beginning at 820 square feet. Each unit boasts an open layout and expansive ceilings.

Housing amenities

Mantyla features spa-inspired bathrooms and high-style kitchens, but also includes access to Windsor Gate’s Nakoma Club, an 18,000 square foot private clubhouse. This includes an outdoor pool, landscaped terrace, fitness studio and gymnasium, screening and lounge rooms and much more.

Location and transit

Lincoln SkyTrain Station is a few blocks away on the new Evergreen Line, providing access to New Westminster, Burnaby and Vancouver for commuters. Across the street from Coquitlam Centre is a busy bus loop, as well as a West Coast Express train station.

In the neighbourhood

Shopping opportunities are bountiful with Coquitlam Centre Mall nearby as well as a vast number of restaurants to satiate cravings. The area is family-friendly with a number of natural trails and playgrounds. There are several K-12 school options and the David Lam campus of Douglas College.