Meet the condo: Eton in Vancouver

Project overview

Eton by Polygon is a collection of one, two and three bedroom homes in University of British Columbia’s residential neighbourhood. Featuring 193 residences and work by Francl Architecture, it is situated in the award-winning community of Wesbrook Village. Remaining units begin at $928,000.

Housing amenities

Residents of Eton have the Wesbrook Community Centre a few blocks away, a 30,000 square foot space with a gymnasium, fitness centre and spaces for community classes of all kinds. Interiors feature open floorplans with custom natural wood cabinetry in the kitchen and spa-inspired ensuites for the bathrooms.

Location and transit

UBC is a hub of activity for students, meaning plenty of transit options with buses available throughout all hours of the day. Those with automobiles can reach downtown Vancouver, East Vancouver and South Vancouver in under 20 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Families can enjoy everything they need in the immediate area, with K-12 schools and the internationally-renowned UBC, grocery stores and a plethora of leisure activities. It’s also steps from Pacific Spirit National Park, one of the top city green spaces.