Meet the condo: Eton in Vancouver
The pinnacle of West Coast living.
Project overview
Eton by Polygon is a collection of one, two and three bedroom homes in University of British Columbia’s residential neighbourhood. Featuring 193 residences and work by Francl Architecture, it is situated in the award-winning community of Wesbrook Village. Remaining units begin at $928,000.
Housing amenities
Residents of Eton have the Wesbrook Community Centre a few blocks away, a 30,000 square foot space with a gymnasium, fitness centre and spaces for community classes of all kinds. Interiors feature open floorplans with custom natural wood cabinetry in the kitchen and spa-inspired ensuites for the bathrooms.
Location and transit
UBC is a hub of activity for students, meaning plenty of transit options with buses available throughout all hours of the day. Those with automobiles can reach downtown Vancouver, East Vancouver and South Vancouver in under 20 minutes.
In the neighbourhood
Families can enjoy everything they need in the immediate area, with K-12 schools and the internationally-renowned UBC, grocery stores and a plethora of leisure activities. It’s also steps from Pacific Spirit National Park, one of the top city green spaces.
What: Eton
Builder/Developer: Polygon Development
Designer: Francl Architecture
Location: University of British Columbia
Building: 20-storey residential
Model: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: Remaining units starting at 891 square feet
Pricing: From $928,000
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Fall/winter 2018
Sales centre: 5696 Berton Ave.
Phone: (604) 221-8598
Website: polyhomes.com/community/eton