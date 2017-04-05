Meet the condo: Elliot Street in New Westminster
Limited units still left in this GBL Architects build.
Project overview
Elliot Street is a collection of 130 one and two bedroom condos in New Westminster is a 19-storey highrise. Situated right on a park, and steps away from public transit and city centre, this development is already in its sales phase with a limited number of units available.
Housing amenities
A collection of one and two bedroom homes designed by the award-winning GBL Architects and interiors by i3 Design Group. Each unit features luxury baths and refined kitchens with a fully integrated European appliance package. There are also common indoor/outdoor amenity spaces.
Location and transit
It’s a five-minute walk to Columbia SkyTrain Station, which connects residents to the rest of Metro Vancouver. Take a 10-minute ride to Metrotown, or add on 15 to be downtown. Head the other direction to reach Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody in under half an hour.
In the neighbourhood
New Westminster is a rapidly growing city. Live on Albert Crescent Park within walking distance of Tipper and Pier Park. With New Westminster Quay and River Market minutes away residents have access to award-winning restaurants, cafés and entertainment options like the Landmark Theatre and Anvil Centre.
What: Elliot Street
Builder/Developer: Censorio
Architect: GBL Architects
Interiors: i3 Design Group
Location: 188 Agnes St.
Building: 19-storey residential
Models: One and two bedrooms
Sizes: Starting from 446 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the $339,900
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Fall/winter 2017
Sales centre: 188 Agnes St., by appointment only
Phone: (604) 662-8009
Website: censorio.com/collection/elliot-street
