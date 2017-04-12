Meet the condo: BrookLynn in North Vancouver

Project overview

BrookLynn by Wanson Development is a collection of 63 condominiums in North Vancouver. The six-storey building features one, two and three bedroom homes starting at $299,900. The building is in preconstruction, with sales expected to start in the spring.

Housing amenities

BrookLynn’s interiors feature high ceilings, generous outdoor living spaces and an open-concept kitchen. Suites also come equipped with oak-grain laminate floors, quartz countertops and a stainless-steel appliance package.

Location and transit

Living in North Vancouver offers residents the option of driving across the Ironworkers or Lions Gate bridge to reach Vancouver and the downtown core. Alternatively, several bus routes can get residents around, as well as the seabus which runs from Lonsdale Quay to Waterfront Station frequently throughout the day.

In the neighbourhood

Situated in Lynn Creek town centre, residents can select from a range of anmenities in their leisure time. This includes several public parks, boutique cafés and Park & Tilford for shopping. North Shore residents also have quick access to Deep Cove, Lonsdale Quay and beautiful mountains such as Grouse, Seymour and Cypress.

