Meet the Condo: Sorrento West in Richmond

Project overview

Sorrento West’s mid-rise tower is part of the second phase of a major development project helmed by Pinnacle International in the heart of Richmond. It features a mix of residential, commercial and office space, with remaining units starting from $429,900. It is estimated for completion between winter 2017 and spring 2018.

Housing amenities

Sorrento West provides residents with essential entertainment and self-care needs right outside their front door. The building features an exclusive rooftop garden, spa-inspired fitness centre and gymnasium with a sauna and steam room. Other offerings include access to a theatre, lounge, hot tub and much more.

Location and transit

For public transit riders the Canada Line is the best option with Aberdeen and Bridgeport Stations nearby connecting residents deeper into Richmond, or north towards downtown Vancouver. For those with automobiles, connecting to major throughways is a few minutes away.

In the neighbourhood

Richmond is a culturally diverse city with plenty of award-winning restaurants and entertainment nearby. Lansdowne Centre is one stop away from the nearest Canada Line SkyTrain Station and the new luxury outlet mall currently under construction will offer fine dining and high-end shopping.