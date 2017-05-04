Meet the Condo: Modena in Burnaby

Project overview

Modena is a four-storey condo development at 4295 Hasting St. in Burnaby featuring a total of 28 units with prices starting at $670,900. Development is scheduled for completion in winter/spring 2018, with sizes from 775 square feet.

Housing amenities

Burnaby Heights is a tight-knit community filled with award-winning mom and pop restaurants, local grocers, community parks and more. Modena is a block from Anton’s Pasta Bar and close to local favourites such as Cioffi’s Deli and Glenburn Confectionary.

Location and transit

Hasting Street is one of the most active in Metro Vancouver with frequent buses taking residents towards downtown Vancouver, Port Moody or South Burnaby. Brentwood and Gilmore SkyTrain Station are nearby, offering access around the region in under 30 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Modena features large outdoor balconies with full overhead cover, offering year-round enjoyment even during inclement weather. There’s also a rooftop terrace with large open space for entertaining or relaxation that has garden plots and an outdoor kitchen.