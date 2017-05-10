Meet the condo: The Gardens in Richmond

Project overview

Dahlia at The Gardens is the final tower in Townline’s master-planned community in Richmond. It’s an eight-storey mid-rise with concrete condominiums featuring 128 units overlooking a 12-acre park. Sales begin this summer with registration happening now.

Housing amenities

Dahlia is part of the master-planned community The Gardens, which offers a shared amenity package that includes a fitness centre, basketball and badminton courts, conference rooms and a shared green space. Call the sales centre for detailed housing amenities.

Location and transit

Steveston Highway and No. 5 Road have buses to carry residents around the city, or to Richmond-Brighouse SkyTrain Station. From the Canada Line access into Vancouver and the downtown core is roughly 15 minutes. Drivers can use these major throughways to reach Metro Vancouver quickly.

In the neighbourhood

Richmond is a culturally diverse neighbourhood bridging Vancouver and the rest of the world with YVR airport. Riverport’s entertainment district lies to the east, visit the famed Steveston Village and fisherman’s wharf to the west, or stay right by home to enjoy local cafes, restaurants and grocers.