Meet the Condo: Orion in Pitt Meadows
Urban amenities near a tranquil, rural landscape.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Orion is a collection of 82 condominiums in a four-storey building in the city of Pitt Meadows. Units vary in sizes, from 609 to 1,158 square feet, starting at $299,900. Residents will have the opportunity to be in both a city environment and have quick and easy access to a more rural lifestyle.
Housing amenities
Orion’s four-storey community-oriented design is perfect for young families looking to make a start in an affordable and beautiful neighbourhood. Each unit features an open-air design, but some of the best amenities are outside as Orion is nestled between the Fraser River and Golden Ears mountains.
Location and transit
The West Coast Express train is just a few minutes away by foot. Bus stops are within two blocks, leading all around the city. Those with automobiles have quick access to Lougheed Highway and Harris Road, keeping residents connected throughout Metro Vancouver no matter the form of transportation.
In the neighbourhood
The building is at 19106 McMyn Rd. which is set right behind a shopping plaza featuring restaurants and grocery stores, and within walking distance of MacLean Park. It’s also nearby the Langley Farm Market, making a weekend trip for farm-fresh groceries a breeze.
What: Orion
Builder/developer: Bellmont Group
Location: 19106 McMyn Rd., Pitt Meadow
Building: Four storey low-rise condos
Models: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: From 609 square feet
Pricing: Please contact sales centre
Status: Presales
Occupancy: Arriving 2019
Sales centre: 19106 McMyn Rd.
Phone: (604) 360-4433
Website: LiveAt-Hawthorne.com