Meet the Condo: McKinnon in Vancouver

Project overview

McKinnon is a collection of 40 concrete condominiums in a low-rise building in Kerrisdale. With sizes ranging from 968 to 2,392 square feet, this mixed residential and commercial building offering luxurious living amenities is estimated to be complete by 2019.

Housing amenities

Each unit is designed with high-quality concrete to minimize noise, allowing residents to relax at home without worrying about bothering their neighbours. All homes feature over-height, smooth painted ceilings and an extensive list of in-home amenities.

Location and transit

McKinnon offers residents access to both 41st and 49th avenues with frequent bus service and access to the Canada Line. This gives residents the unique pleasure of experiencing quick access to West Vancouver, South Vancouver, or downtown Vancouver depending on the direction they choose to head.

In the neighbourhood

Historic Kerrisdale houses a mix of Vancouver’s best offerings including greenery and parks, upscale boutiques, restaurants and farmers’ markets. Residents have access to the much adored Van Dusen Botanical Gardens, as well as Oakridge Mall to the east and University of British Columbia to the west.