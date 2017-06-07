Meet the Condo: Milano in Burnaby

Project overview

Milano by Solterra is a collection of 176 homes in a 30-storey concrete highrise located near Brentwood Town Centre in Burnaby, scheduled for completion in the summer or fall 2018. Remaining units have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, starting at 1,422 square feet.

Housing amenities

Solterra features indoor and outdoor amenities for would-be residents. This includes an outdoor landscaped terrace situated next to a 20,000 sq. ft. community space which includes an outdoor movie theatre area, community herb garden and putting green to name a few.

Location and transit

Living green is made easy with quick access to Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station, connecting residents to Commercial Drive in less than 10 minutes, or New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Moody and more all in under 30 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

The Brentwood area is under a major redesign with the aim of becoming a premiere destinations in Metro Vancouver. Milano residents will live in this future hub of activity, with quick access to world-class schools such as BCIT, top-end grocers such as Whole Foods, and mom and pop restaurants and shops.