Meet the Condo: 567 Clarke + Como in Burquitlam

Project overview

567 Clarke + Como is a 49-storey concrete condominium tower located on the corner of Clarke Road and Como Lake Avenue in Burquitlam. The development features 364 homes from one to three bedrooms, plus den, with prices starting as low as $349,900.

Housing amenities

Each unit will have nine-foot ceilings and Bosch and Fisher & Paykel appliances, including large balconies with great views. Residents also gain access to a 20,000 square foot indoor and outdoor amenity space, fitness facility, sauna, karaoke room and more.

Location and transit

Burquitlam SkyTrain Station is a few minutes’ walk from the tower connecting residents deeper into Coquitlam and Port Moody, or into Burnaby, New Westminster and Vancouver depending on the direction. This makes it easily accessible for public transportation users to reach around Metro Vancouver in less than an hour.

In the neighbourhood

567 Clarke + Como is in a unique neighbourhood bordering between Coquitlam and Burnaby. Lougheed Town Centre is a few blocks away, with several mom and pop stores in between for dining and shopping. For the adventurous, Burnaby Mountain trails are nearby which are great for dog walking and mountain biking.