Meet the Condo: The Grande in Port Moody
New luxury development in Port Moody.
A
A
Project overview
The Grande by Onni is a 26-storey tower situated in the award-winning Suter Brook Village in Port Moody. There are options between one, two, and three bedroom units that feature mountain and ocean view options set within a convenient, public transit-friendly neighbourhood.
Housing amenities
Most homes feature expansive, nine-foot flat-painted ceilings and contemporary wide plank laminate flooring with a choice between two colour palettes. Gourmet kitchen sets include refrigerators with bottom mount freezers and a Fulgor Milano stainless steel five-burner gas cooktop. Contact the sales team for full features.
Location and transit
The Grande is steps away from Inlet Centre Station on the Evergreen Line, connecting residents to Coquitlam, Burnaby, New Westminster and Vancouver in under 30 minutes. Those with cars can connect to Port Coquitlam via Lougheed Highway, or go into Vancouver and Burnaby via Barnet Highway quickly and efficiently.
In the neigbourhood
Surrounding The Grande are several area amenities including access to White Pine Beach and Buntzen Lake in under 20 minutes. Across the street is the beloved Newport Village, which features several mom and pop shops and restaurants that locals flock to. There are also several schools and recreation centres located within a 15-minute driving radius.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The Grande
Builder: TBD
Developer/designer: The Onni Group
Architect: Ciccozzi Architecture
Location: Capilano Road in Suter Brook Village
Building: 26-storey highrise
Models: One to three bedrooms
Sizes: From 595 square feet
Pricing: Pricing not yet set. Contact sales centre.
Status: Registration
Occupancy: Not yet determined — tentatively 2021
Sales centre: 220 Brew Street, unit 601
Phone: (604) 552-0552
Website: onni.com/thegrande
