Meet the Condo: The Grande in Port Moody

Project overview

The Grande by Onni is a 26-storey tower situated in the award-winning Suter Brook Village in Port Moody. There are options between one, two, and three bedroom units that feature mountain and ocean view options set within a convenient, public transit-friendly neighbourhood.

Housing amenities

Most homes feature expansive, nine-foot flat-painted ceilings and contemporary wide plank laminate flooring with a choice between two colour palettes. Gourmet kitchen sets include refrigerators with bottom mount freezers and a Fulgor Milano stainless steel five-burner gas cooktop. Contact the sales team for full features.

Location and transit

The Grande is steps away from Inlet Centre Station on the Evergreen Line, connecting residents to Coquitlam, Burnaby, New Westminster and Vancouver in under 30 minutes. Those with cars can connect to Port Coquitlam via Lougheed Highway, or go into Vancouver and Burnaby via Barnet Highway quickly and efficiently.

In the neigbourhood

Surrounding The Grande are several area amenities including access to White Pine Beach and Buntzen Lake in under 20 minutes. Across the street is the beloved Newport Village, which features several mom and pop shops and restaurants that locals flock to. There are also several schools and recreation centres located within a 15-minute driving radius.

