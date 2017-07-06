Meet the Condo: Currents at Water’s Edge in Vancouver
Waterfront living in South Van.
Project overview
Currents at Water’s Edge is a new collection of 143 condominiums alongside the Fraser River in Vancouver’s River District. Developed by Polygon, it features two mid-rise buildings with one, two and three bedrooms units available with waterfront views.
Housing amenities
Currents at Water’s Edge is designed with a modern esthetic, featuring brand name kitchen appliances, marble accents and spa-inspired ensuite bathrooms. Several homes feature terraces with sun-filled living spaces for those with a green thumb or who merely wish to relax.
Location and transit
Currents is in a central Metro Vancouver location with bus stops accessible along Marine Drive near the development, connecting residents throughout the city. Those with automobiles can reach Metrotown or Richmond in under 10 minutes, and downtown Vancouver in 20.
In the neigbourhood
The River District is a beautiful neighbourhood with riverfront parks, a pier, and a boardwalk all within walking distance. Residents can enjoy the weekend farmers market, and other retail and service offerings when they complete in 2018. The Fraserview Golf Course is also nearby for those itching to get in a few swings.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Currents at Water’s Edge
Builder/developer: Polygon
Designer: GBL Architects
Location: 3289 Riverwalk Ave.
Building: Seven-storey mid-rise
Models: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: Starting from about 550 square feet
Pricing: Contact sales centre
Status: Presales
Occupancy: Early 2020
Sales centre: 3289 Riverwalk Ave.
Phone: (604) 871-4189
Website: polyhomes.com/community/currents-waters-edge