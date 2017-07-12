Meet the Condo: Étoile in Burnaby

Project overview

Étoile is a collection of 398 residences in two boutique towers near Brentwood Town Centre in Burnaby, offering one to three bedroom homes and townhomes with a focus on an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each unit features spacious floorplans and large balconies extending the living space to enjoy beautiful panoramic views.

Housing amenities

Nearly every unit is designed to be a corner unit featuring nine-foot ceilings and central air conditioning. Residents also gain access to several luxurious amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness centre and a lounge for entertaining guests.



Location and transit

From the front doors of Étoile it is a five minute walk to Holdom SkyTrain Station. From here, residents can connect to Commercial Drive in less than 10 minutes, Brentwood Mall in a single stop, or go farther into North Burnaby, New West and Coquitlam all in under half an hour. Those with cars can connect to Lougheed Highway or simply head to Highway 1 at the nearest entrance.

In the neigbourhood

Brentwood is undergoing a massive change with the major town centre upgrade to be made readily available by Étoile residents once complete. In addition there is also a Whole Foods, several mom and pop stores to enjoy the local flavour, and Burnaby Lake Regional Park just a nice stroll from home.