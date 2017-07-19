Meet the Condo: Taluswood at Timber Court in North Vancouver
Make this Lynn Valley escape your new home.
Project overview
Taluswood at Timber Court is a five-storey low-rise development by Polygon in North Vancouver featuring homes ranging in size from one to three bedrooms in a Whistler-inspired community. Homes start at 672 square feet and are situated in the beautiful Lynn Valley area.
Housing amenities
Taluswood features an exclusive, fully-equipped fitness studio and social lounge for all its residents. Inside each home is a welcoming, contemporary home design featuring modern esthetics to complement the natural Lynn Valley neighbourhood. There are gourmet kitchen sets, spa-inspired bathrooms and airy nine-foot ceilings.
Location and transit
Mountain Highway and Lynn Valley Road are frequent bus travel routes connecting residents to the North Vancouver Seabus terminal, which connects to downtown Vancouver. Those with cars can use Highway 1 to head towards West Vancouver, or cross the Iron Workers Bridge to get into Vancouver and North Burnaby in less than 15 minutes.
In the neigbourhood
North Vancouver is a perfect mixture of new and old, with easy access for residents to the surrounding mountains such as Grouse, Seymour and Cypress, and all the activities therein. Within minutes of home residents will find everything they need, from grocery stores to a library, community centre and schools. Not to mention all the mom and pop shops in the area as well.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Taluswood at Timber Court
Builder: TBD
Developer: Polygon Development
Architect: Raymond Letkeman Architects Inc.
Location: 2608 Whiteley Ct.
Building: Five storey low-rise condos
Models: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: Starting from 672 square feet
Pricing: Contact sales centre
Status: Presales
Occupancy: Details upon registration
Sales centre: 2519 Mountain Hwy.
Phone: (604) 988-3617
Website: polyhomes.com/community/taluswood
