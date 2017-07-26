Meet the Condo: Trafalgar Square in Richmond

Project overview

Trafalgar Square by Polygon is a new condominium development in Richmond’s Alexandra Gardens neighbourhood featuring 263 suites. One, two and three bedroom units will be available with prices starting from the $400,000s. It’s anticipated to be completed in January 2019.

Housing amenities

Trafalgar Square homes feature nine-foot ceilings in main living areas. The master ensuite bathroom features spa-inspired design including rainshower head and bench seating, along with marble-inspired porcelain tile flooring. Residents have exclusive access to a 5,000 square foot outdoor amenity space with fitness studio, games area, music practice studio and outdoor children’s play area.

Location and transit



Thanks to the Canada Line SkyTrain system residents are a 20-minute commute from the Vancouver downtown core. Those without automobiles can walk to Aberdeen or Lansdowne SkyTrain Stations, otherwise access around the city is easy with Westminster Highway and the No. 3 Road right nearby.

In the neigbourhood

Richmond is a beloved, culturally diverse neighbourhood with hundreds of local shops, which are typically open later than Vancouver stores — all within walking distance of the development. The growing community now features 90 parks within the city, easy access to schools and world-class dining and entertainment options.