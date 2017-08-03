Meet the Condo: Pinnacle on the Park in Vancouver
A new luxury development near the seawall.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Pinnacle on the Park is a new condominium development by Pinnacle International. Situated in the False Creek Neighbourhood, Pinnacle is an 18-storey tower featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom units starting from the $600,000's. It’s estimated to be completed by 2019.
Housing amenities
Pinnacle on the Park features a podium rooftop garden built for entertaining guests and socializing with neighbours. The building comes equipped with multiple social lounges and a fitness facility, as well as a secure children’s play area and dedicated bike storage area. A fifth-floor podium garden overlooks Olympic Village and False Creek.
Location and transit
Canada Line SkyTrain access is easily reached at the Yaletown-Roundhouse Station, which is a five-minute walk from Pinnacle on the Park. This connects residents through to South Vancouver and Richmond in less than 20 minutes, and downtown Vancouver in under 10.
In the neigbourhood
False Creek is a beautiful small inlet overlooking some of the most beautiful vistas in Vancouver. Residents of Pinnacle on the Park will have access to an abundance of shopping, dining and recreational activities. Granville Island is down the street, or head into the heart of downtown Vancouver by walking from your home.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Pinnacle on the Park
Developer: Pinnacle International
Architect: Bingham Hill Architects
Location: 3378 Cambie St.
Building: 18-storey highrise
Models: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: 625 square feet and up
Pricing: Starting from the $600,000's
Status: Selling
Occupancy: 2019
Sales centre: 3378 Cambie St.
Phone: (604) 874-9222
Website: pinnacleinternational.ca