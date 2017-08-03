Meet the Condo: Pinnacle on the Park in Vancouver

Project overview

Pinnacle on the Park is a new condominium development by Pinnacle International. Situated in the False Creek Neighbourhood, Pinnacle is an 18-storey tower featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom units starting from the $600,000's. It’s estimated to be completed by 2019.

Housing amenities

Pinnacle on the Park features a podium rooftop garden built for entertaining guests and socializing with neighbours. The building comes equipped with multiple social lounges and a fitness facility, as well as a secure children’s play area and dedicated bike storage area. A fifth-floor podium garden overlooks Olympic Village and False Creek.

Location and transit

Canada Line SkyTrain access is easily reached at the Yaletown-Roundhouse Station, which is a five-minute walk from Pinnacle on the Park. This connects residents through to South Vancouver and Richmond in less than 20 minutes, and downtown Vancouver in under 10.

In the neigbourhood

False Creek is a beautiful small inlet overlooking some of the most beautiful vistas in Vancouver. Residents of Pinnacle on the Park will have access to an abundance of shopping, dining and recreational activities. Granville Island is down the street, or head into the heart of downtown Vancouver by walking from your home.