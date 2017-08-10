Meet the Condo: Seylynn Village in North Vancouver

Project overview

Seylynn Village by Denna Homes is a collection of three highrise towers located at 600 Mountain Hwy. in North Vancouver. With hundreds of units including homes for sale now in Compass, the second tower, and presales available for Apex, the third and final tower, starting in the mid $600,000's.

Housing amenities

Residents of all three towers gain exclusive access to the Denna Club, a 14,000-square-foot facility offering a fully-equipped fitness centre, 25-metre lap pool, sauna, team room, hot tub and more. In addition, there is licensed childcare available on-site. Inside each home are eight-feet six-inch high ceilings, central air conditioning, oversized balconies with views of Burrard Inlet.

Location and transit

Those with cars can find themselves in downtown Vancouver in 10 minutes, Burnaby in eight, and Grouse, Seymour and Cypress mountains in less than 15 minutes. Bike routes are found throughout the neighbourhood and several buses connect to Lonsdale Quay, the SeaBus to Vancouver and its SkyTrain lines.

In the neigbourhood

Set between the North Shore’s beautiful natural mountains to the north and the city to the south, residents have access to fun, outdoor play and urban entertainment — just pick a direction. Seylynn Village features three craft breweries in the immediate neighbourhood, as well as several mom and pop stores for those with a penchant for unique, cultured shopping.