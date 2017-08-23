Meet the Condo: Belpark in Vancouver

Project overview

Belpark by Intracorp is a collection of 120 one, two, and three bedroom homes in the heart of Vancouver’s west side. The development is located at West 59th Ave. and Alberta Street, a couple blocks from the Cambie Corridor, in a quiet park side setting.

Housing amenities

Residents have exclusive access to a games room which includes a billiards table, mahjong/poker table and TV space, as well as a fully-equipped fitness studio. Suites feature custom Italian cabinetry, German-made wall-hung toilets, and several more high-quality home furnishings.

Location and transit

Cambie Street is a major throughway for residents of Belpark, connecting them to South Vancouver and Richmond in minutes, or north towards downtown Vancouver in fewer than 20. Public transportation is available with several frequent bus routes and the Canada Line SkyTrain at 49th Avenue.

In the neighbourhood

Vancouver’s west side is one of the most beautiful areas in the region. A longstanding champion of urban parks, schools, fine dining and urban amenities. Residents will have access to a mix of recreational and natural amenities as well, including the Langara Golf Course, natural trails and Winona Park just across the street.