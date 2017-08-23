Meet the Condo: Belpark in Vancouver
Park side living in the city’s west end.
Project overview
Belpark by Intracorp is a collection of 120 one, two, and three bedroom homes in the heart of Vancouver’s west side. The development is located at West 59th Ave. and Alberta Street, a couple blocks from the Cambie Corridor, in a quiet park side setting.
Housing amenities
Residents have exclusive access to a games room which includes a billiards table, mahjong/poker table and TV space, as well as a fully-equipped fitness studio. Suites feature custom Italian cabinetry, German-made wall-hung toilets, and several more high-quality home furnishings.
Location and transit
Cambie Street is a major throughway for residents of Belpark, connecting them to South Vancouver and Richmond in minutes, or north towards downtown Vancouver in fewer than 20. Public transportation is available with several frequent bus routes and the Canada Line SkyTrain at 49th Avenue.
In the neighbourhood
Vancouver’s west side is one of the most beautiful areas in the region. A longstanding champion of urban parks, schools, fine dining and urban amenities. Residents will have access to a mix of recreational and natural amenities as well, including the Langara Golf Course, natural trails and Winona Park just across the street.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Belpark
Developer: Intracorp
Architect: Ramsay Worden Architects
Interior: Scott Trepp Interiors
Location: West Vancouver
Building: Five-storey residential
Models: One, two and three bedrooms
Sizes: Starting from 673 square feet
Pricing: Please register for pricing
Status: Presales
Occupancy: Late 2019
Sales centre: 660 W 41st Ave. (at Oakridge Centre)
Phone: (604) 891-1281
Website: belparkliving.com