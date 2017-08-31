Meet the Condo: Riva in Richmond

Project overview

Riva by Onni Group is a community of four low-rise developments in Richmond’s Oval Village situated across from the future Middle Arm Waterfront Park. It features one, two and three-bedroom homes ranging from 510 to 1,125 square feet, with remaining homes starting at $598,900.

Housing amenities

Riva features overheight ceilings and forced air heating and cooling, ensuring the living space feels both open and comfortable. Specialized flooring is in place to increase sound absorption between housing levels. Finally, a 12,000 sq. ft. private wellness centre including a fully-equipped fitness centre with pool, sauna and steam room.

Location and transit

Residents have easy access to the Canada Line via Lansdowne Station, an eight minute walk from Riva. From there residents can take the few minute ride to YVR airport or head north to downtown Vancouver in 25 minutes. Those with vehicles can easily access major throughways, and even reach the U.S. border in 30 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Riva is within close proximity to the Richmond and Lansdowne Centre, including a new T&T Supermarket. Waterfront trails such as the popular Dyke Trail near the Olympic Oval are steps from the development. Residents will enjoy the culturally diverse city of Richmond and all its unique offerings in the Metro Vancouver area.