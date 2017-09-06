Meet the Condo: Second and Main in Vancouver

Project overview

Second and Main is a 12-storey concrete building located on the southeast corner of Main Street and 2nd Avenue. A total of 233 units will be available with no official pricing announced as of yet. The selection of units ranges from 400-square-foot studios to three-bedroom units. Estimated completion is late 2020.

Housing amenities

The development features a green roof for residents with garden plots, artist studio sweets, a large retail space on the bottom floor, and more. Inside the homes, kitchens are equipped with custom European cabinetry and bathrooms are built with modern finishes.

Location and transit

Main Street SkyTrain Station is the fastest option to connect commuters either into downtown Vancouver, Commercial Drive, or out into Burnaby and the rest of Metro Vancouver. Residents also have easy access to several frequent bus routes to reach out to Granville Island or up Main Street.

In the neighbourhood

Main Street and 2nd Avenue connects residents with the best of Vancouver. Walk the neighbourhood to enjoy craft breweries, world-class dining options, and snack stops like Cartems Donuts. Or enjoy a bike ride around Olympic Village and the seawall.