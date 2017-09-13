Meet the Condo: Simon 2 in Coquitlam

Project overview

Simon 2 is the second phase of the successful Simon development project by Otivo. It’s a collection of 82 modern boutique condominiums in West Coquitlam ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. It’s currently in the registration phase of the development, with sales expected to start in either October or November.

Housing amenities

Simon 2 features an exclusive fitness and multi-purpose room for residents. There are two private courtyards in development which include an outdoor terrace and kids' play area. Once full launch of the development takes place this fall, details on the interiors will be available.

Location and transit

North Road is one of the busiest in Burnaby and Coquitlam, connecting residents to the immediate cities. The expanded Evergreen SkyTrain Line is the fastest transit route to Metro Vancouver. Drivers can quickly access Lougheed Highway or Highway 1 just a few minutes from home.

In the neighbourhood

Situated in West Coquitlam on the border of Burnaby off of North Road, residents have quick and easy foot access to several natural, practical, and entertaining amenities. Walk down to Lougheed Mall for your shopping needs, relax in the nearby parks, or head down into Port Moody and enjoy ice cream and a drink at Rocky Point Park.