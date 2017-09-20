Meet the Condo: One Water Street in Kelowna
Residential towers will reach new heights of lakeside living.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 2 photoszoom
Project overview
One Water Street in Kelowna is a pair of residential towers standing at 36 and 29 storeys respectively, and anchored by a common podium. These towers will offer owners the ability the enjoy the urban lake life at new heights in Kelowna. Once built, it will be the tallest development between Metro Vancouver and Calgary featuring a highly-amenitized community.
Housing amenities
The 36 and 29 storey towers will sit atop a three-storey podium featuring commercial, retail and restaurant space. On the fourth floor is the Bench, an exclusive 1.3 acre resort-style amenity space with an outdoor patio, two swimming pools, generously-sized hot tub, pickleball court, health club and yoga studio, dog park, fire pits and more.
Location and transit
Transit is located nearby for residents looking for public transportation options. The development itself is a nice walk or bike ride for downtown shopping, services and the beaches located at Okanagan Lake.
In the neighbourhood
Residents of One Water Street have immediate access to Okanagan Lake as it’s a single block away. The development itself is situated in Kelowna’s arts and marina district in the downtown area next to Prospera Place and Knox Mountain.
Need to know
What: One Water Street - Kelowna
Builder: Kerkhoff Construction
Developer: North American Development Group and Kerkhoff Construction
Architect: Kasian Architecture
Location: Downtown Kelowna, on Okanagan Lake
Building: 29- and 36-storey towers
Models: One to three bedrooms, townhouse
Sizes: 434 to 2,540 square feet
Pricing: From under $300,000 to the mid-$2 millions
Status: Sales begin Sept. 29
Occupancy: Early 2020
Sales centre: 1001 Manhattan Dr., Kelowna
Phone: (778) 940-8385
Website: onewaterstreet.ca