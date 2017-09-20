Meet the Condo: One Water Street in Kelowna

Project overview

One Water Street in Kelowna is a pair of residential towers standing at 36 and 29 storeys respectively, and anchored by a common podium. These towers will offer owners the ability the enjoy the urban lake life at new heights in Kelowna. Once built, it will be the tallest development between Metro Vancouver and Calgary featuring a highly-amenitized community.

Housing amenities

The 36 and 29 storey towers will sit atop a three-storey podium featuring commercial, retail and restaurant space. On the fourth floor is the Bench, an exclusive 1.3 acre resort-style amenity space with an outdoor patio, two swimming pools, generously-sized hot tub, pickleball court, health club and yoga studio, dog park, fire pits and more.

Location and transit

Transit is located nearby for residents looking for public transportation options. The development itself is a nice walk or bike ride for downtown shopping, services and the beaches located at Okanagan Lake.

In the neighbourhood

Residents of One Water Street have immediate access to Okanagan Lake as it’s a single block away. The development itself is situated in Kelowna’s arts and marina district in the downtown area next to Prospera Place and Knox Mountain.

Need to know