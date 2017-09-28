Meet the Condo: Allwood Place in Abbotsford

Project overview

Allwood Place in downtown Abbotsford is a collection of two- and three-bedroom homes by renowned architect Taizo Yamamoto. Units start at 1,145 square feet and feature oversize patios and a two level amenity club exclusive to homeowners.

Housing amenities

Allwood Place owners receive access to Alder Club, a dedicated amenity space which includes a fully-equipped gym, yoga and meditation space, cinema and games room, and more. The homes feature oversize porches, wooden window shutters and planter boxes, as well as a large private storage space.

Location and transit

South Fraser Way is one of the main throughways of Abbotsford with buses running around the Lower Mainland. Those with cars can hop on Fraser Highway towards Surrey and Vancouver, or take Highway 1 to get into New Westminster and Burnaby.

In the neighbourhood

North of Allwood Street and South Fraser Way, Allwood Place is the definition of a walkable community. Access all necessary shops and services, enjoy a cup of coffee at a café, take an afternoon hike and, on the weekend, enjoy farm fresh produce from the local farmer’s market.