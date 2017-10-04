Meet the Condo: The Residences at Nobel Park in Vancouver

Project overview

The Residences at Nobel Park is a collection of 267 units combined in a 14-storey tower and five-storey low-rise. A mixture of condominiums and townhomes, this development is situated in the award-winning master-planned community of Wesbrook Village at UBC.

Housing amenities

Developed by the acclaimed Francl Architecture, the Residences at Nobel Park feature a clean esthetic meant to compliment the natural, green surroundings. Inside each unit are large, proportioned living spaces meant to inspire a sense of calm and sophistication.

Location and transit

As UBC is next to the Residences at Nobel Park, frequent bus access is available to help residents reach downtown Vancouver with ease. Those with vehicles can reach South Vancouver, downtown, or Richmond in under 15 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Wesbrook Village boasts several educational and recreational opportunities for residents. Enjoy the trails of the Pacific Spirit Park, relax at nearby beaches, live near one of the most prestigious universities in Canada, and access some of the top-ranked schools in the province.