Meet the Condo: The Residences at Nobel Park in Vancouver
Wesbrook Village is growing.
Project overview
The Residences at Nobel Park is a collection of 267 units combined in a 14-storey tower and five-storey low-rise. A mixture of condominiums and townhomes, this development is situated in the award-winning master-planned community of Wesbrook Village at UBC.
Housing amenities
Developed by the acclaimed Francl Architecture, the Residences at Nobel Park feature a clean esthetic meant to compliment the natural, green surroundings. Inside each unit are large, proportioned living spaces meant to inspire a sense of calm and sophistication.
Location and transit
As UBC is next to the Residences at Nobel Park, frequent bus access is available to help residents reach downtown Vancouver with ease. Those with vehicles can reach South Vancouver, downtown, or Richmond in under 15 minutes.
In the neighbourhood
Wesbrook Village boasts several educational and recreational opportunities for residents. Enjoy the trails of the Pacific Spirit Park, relax at nearby beaches, live near one of the most prestigious universities in Canada, and access some of the top-ranked schools in the province.
Need to know
What: The Residences at Nobel Park
Developer: Polygon
Architect: Francl Architecture
Location: 6080 Gray Ave.
Building: 14-storey tower and five-storey low-rise
Models: One to four bedrooms
Sizes: Coming soon
Pricing: Not yet finalized
Status: Registration
Occupancy: TBD
Sales centre: Coming soon
Phone: (604) 221-4450
Website: polyhomes.com/community/residences-nobel-park