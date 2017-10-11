Meet the Condo: Mirabel at English Bay in Vancouver

Project overview

Mirabel is a collection of two neighbouring 18- and 19-storey towers on the corner of Davie and Broughton. It features a total of 149 units and is being developed by Marcon with architecture by Henriquez Partners Architects.

Housing amenities

Linking the two towers is a central pavilion standing three stories tall. On top of this pavilion are the fitness facilities, accessible by residents of both towers. Outdoor space will be available for gatherings, dining and other activities. There are also plans for a lush greenspace.

Location and transit

From the corner of Davie and Broughton residents have quick access to the Canada Line SkyTrain, or several frequent bus routes to gain access to places outside the downtown core. Reach Commercial Drive or Main Street in under 15 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Mirabel is designed to facilitate a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The development is located minutes from English Bay by foot or bike, and near the famed Stanley Park trails. Residents are able to access all the entertainment options of the downtown core by foot.