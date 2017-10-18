Meet the Condo: CentreView in North Vancouver
North Shore living.
Project overview
CentreView is an innovative mix of residential, retail and office spaces in the heart of North Vancouver. The final tower, which features the available remaining units, stands 24 storeys tall with residential units beginning on the fourth floor.
Housing amenities
Residents of CentreView receive exclusive access to a 10,000-square-foot indoor facility and 17,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space. These amenities include a fully-equipped fitness centre, sauna and steam room, squash court and playground, and more.
Location and transit
As one of the most active roads in North Vancouver, frequent bus routes are available on Lonsdale to connect residents throughout the city. The SeaBus at the quay connects residents to downtown Vancouver’s historic gastown. Those with automobiles can access both bridges and Highway 1 in under five minutes.
In the neighbourhood
Located at 13th and Lonsdale, residents of CentreView have full access to North Vancouver’s best offerings, both man-made and natural. The city library, city hall, and essential services are across the street while parks, the Lonsdale Quay, and mountain trails are close by.
Need to know
What: CentreView
Builder/developer/designer: Onni Group
Location: 13th Street and Lonsdale Avenue
Building: 24-storey highrise
Models: Studio to three bedrooms
Sizes: Contact for info on remaining homes
Pricing: Remaining homes starting from under $1,000,000
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Available now
Sales centre: 123 E 14th St., by appointment only
Phone: (604) 988-8540
Website: onni.com/centreview
