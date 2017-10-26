Meet the Condo: The Charleson in Vancouver
Lofty views in North West False Creek.
Project overview
The Charleson by Onni is a 43-storey development in the North West False Creek area with exquisite two- to four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,000 to 3,500 sq. ft. The building is designed so there are no more than three homes per floor to offer a larger space.
Housing amenities
Residents have access to an 11,500 sq. ft. indoor and outdoor amenity space that includes a pool, fitness centre, and a BBQ space for entertaining guests, and more. The building is LEED Gold-certified with open-air balconies and a high-efficiency heating and cooling system.
Location and transit
From the corner of Pacific and Seymour residents can take several bus routes into south Vancouver and Richmond, or go on the Canada Line and use the train to reach around the Lower Mainland in under 30 minutes.
In the neighbourhood
Yaletown in Vancouver is one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods, and for good reason. There are unparalleled restaurants, entertainment options, and world-class lifestyle options such as foot access to the famed Seawall.
Need to know
What: The Charleson
Builder/developer/designer: Onni Group
Location: Pacific and Seymour
Building: 43-storey highrise
Models: Two to four bedrooms
Sizes: Starting from 1,000 square feet
Pricing: Contact for info
Status: Selling
Occupancy: TBD
Sales centre: 1372 Seymour St., unit 1901
Phone: (604) 689-8535
Website: onni.com/charleson
