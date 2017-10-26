Meet the Condo: The Charleson in Vancouver

Project overview

The Charleson by Onni is a 43-storey development in the North West False Creek area with exquisite two- to four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,000 to 3,500 sq. ft. The building is designed so there are no more than three homes per floor to offer a larger space.

Housing amenities

Residents have access to an 11,500 sq. ft. indoor and outdoor amenity space that includes a pool, fitness centre, and a BBQ space for entertaining guests, and more. The building is LEED Gold-certified with open-air balconies and a high-efficiency heating and cooling system.

Location and transit

From the corner of Pacific and Seymour residents can take several bus routes into south Vancouver and Richmond, or go on the Canada Line and use the train to reach around the Lower Mainland in under 30 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Yaletown in Vancouver is one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods, and for good reason. There are unparalleled restaurants, entertainment options, and world-class lifestyle options such as foot access to the famed Seawall.