Meet the Condo: Green on Queensbury in North Vancouver

Project overview

Green on Queensbury is a collection of three towers featuring one to three bedroom condominiums in the revitalizing Moodyville Park area in North Vancouver. Green on Queensbury is billed as a “striking and sustainable” residential community in concept, design and construction.

Housing amenities

Each unit comes designed by award-winning Cristina Oberti Interior Design Inc. and includes practical and stylish kitchens, spa-like baths and built-in storage and custom millwork. The developers have ensured the essentials have been included with no need for expensive upgrades or add-ons to consider.

Location and transit

Residents can access Lonsdale Avenue and Lower Lonsdale on foot to access public transit reaching throughout the North Shore. Lonsdale Quay has the frequently running SeaBus which connects residents to downtown Vancouver. Those with cars can hop on at Third Avenue and be on Highway 1 in minutes.

In the neighbourhood

The Spirit Trail is at the doorstep of Green on Queensbury connecting residents to all the natural amenities the North Shore offers. Lonsdale Quay is a few blocks away with its beautiful waterfront shops and restaurants, and several local favourite spots are easily accessible.