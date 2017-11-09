Meet the Condo: Muse in North Delta

Project overview

Muse is a six-storey low-rise development in North Delta scheduled for completion in spring 2018, featuring 101 condominium suites and four townhomes, with retail stores planned for street level. Sizes start from 632 square feet for one bedroom units reaching up to two bedrooms at 1,011 sq. ft.

Housing amenities

Each home is designed with a spacious, open-floor plan featuring nine-foot ceilings and expansive windows to create a bright living space. There are sheltered balconies with privacy screens. Residents also gain access to a fully-equipped fitness centre and a large social lounge.

Location and transit

The development is situated at the corner of 90th Avenue and 120th Street/Scott Road, one of the busiest streets in the area with frequent bus routes available. Residents can access the Scott Road SkyTrain Station to reach the rest of the Lower Mainland.

In the neighbourhood

Muse is situated in a growing community with a range of amenities such as shops, schools, restaurants and theatres. Local fitness centres are available to those looking to be more active, including Newton Athletic Park and the North Delta Recreation Centre.